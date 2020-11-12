Trump to Use Vote Rallies to Set Up Own Digital Media Channel and Destroy Fox News, Says Report
WORLD WIDE WHINE
Donald Trump reportedly has a plan in place for his post-presidential career and, guess what? It seems to be almost entirely motivated by pettiness and revenge. According to Axios, Trump is planning to launch a digital media channel in an effort to destroy Fox News. The outgoing president soured on Fox News over his four years in office and was further incensed after the network called Arizona for Joe Biden last week—a move that Team Trump believes was premature. Axios’ sources say Trump is planning to use upcoming vote-count rallies to hammer Fox and lay the foundations for his new venture. “He plans to wreck Fox. No doubt about it,” said one unnamed source reportedly familiar with the plot. The Daily Beast reports that one such anti-Fox rally held Wednesday in Washington, D.C. attracted eight people, including one child.