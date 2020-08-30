Trump to Visit Kenosha Tuesday to Meet With Law Enforcement

President Donald Trump will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday to meet with law enforcement and see the damage left by protests that erupted after a white cop shot a Black man seven times in the back. The White House did not say whether Trump plans to meet Jacob Blake, who is still hospitalized, or his family. Earlier on Saturday, Trump took credit for quelling violence in the city by sending in the National Guard. During the unrest, a 17-year-old “Blue Lives Matter” supporter shot three people, killing two of them; he’s been charged with murder.