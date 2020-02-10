Trump Told His Team He Doesn’t Want to See Kim Jong Un Again: Report
The warming of relations between the U.S. and North Korea was once lauded by President Donald Trump as one of his great achievements in office—but now it seems he’s completely lost interest in it. CNN reports Trump has told his top foreign-policy advisers that he has absolutely no desire for another summit with Kim Jong Un, and one official said efforts to strike a denuclearization deal with North Korea are “dead.” The two leaders have had a roller-coaster relationship since Trump took office—they began by exchanging insults, then the president said they “fell in love” after meeting, then apparently fell out again following a failed third summit. A senior member of the North Korean government described Trump as a “dotard” in December after Trump once again called Kim “Rocket Man,” bringing their relationship back to square one. Trump officials told CNN the North Korea issue will be put on ice until after the election because the potential risks of a diplomatic failure outweigh any potential benefits for his re-election.