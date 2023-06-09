Trump Told Lawyer He ‘Can’t Believe’ He Was Indicted Again

CHEAT SHEET
Donald Trump’s lawyer said Wednesday night during an appearance on CNN that they learned the ex-president has been indicted in the Mar-a-Lago documents case through an email that contained the summons for Tuesday’s court date. Asked what Trump’s reaction to the news was, attorney James Trusty said: “He thought about it. He said, ‘This just a sad day... I can’t believe I’ve been indicted.” Trusty also claimed Trump’s legal team has not received the actual indictment, but that the summons named at least three charges: willful retention of documents under the Espionage Act, obstruction, conspiracy, and false statements.