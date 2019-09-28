CHEAT SHEET
Trump Told Russian Officials He Was Unconcerned by Moscow’s Election Interference: Report
President Trump reportedly told two senior Russian officials in a 2017 meeting that he was not concerned about Russian interference in the 2016 election. According to The Washington Post, Trump made the comments to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the same May 2017 meeting where he came under fire for revealing highly classified information that exposed an intelligence source on the Islamic State. Three former U.S. officials cited by the Post said the president told Lavrov and Kislyak he was unfazed by Moscow's election interference because America has done the same thing in other countries. He also reportedly said the firing of ex-FBI Director James Comey got rid of “great pressure” on him.
The remarks prompted officials to restrict access to a memo about the meeting to only a “few officials with the highest security clearances” to keep his comments from the public, according to the report. It's not clear if the meeting memo was placed in the same classified system where the transcript of Trump's call with the Ukrainian president is stored. Records of other communications—including calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman—have also reportedly been restricted. The White House has not publicly commented on the matter.