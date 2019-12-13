Trump Told Same Story Four Times, Each With a Different Jewish Friend

President Trump reportedly told a story about a conversation he had with a Jewish friend four times, with different people being featured each time as Trump’s friend. According to The Washington Post, Trump told near-identical anecdotes at two different White House Hanukkah receptions on Wednesday, claiming that Jewish people considered the termination of the Iran nuclear deal to be a significant development. However, Trump recalled at the first reception that he was talking to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and said in the second reception that he spoke to real-estate developer Charles Kushner. Before the Hanukkah receptions, Trump told the story twice at events and rallies—but mentioned casino mogul Sheldon Adelson and “people” in those retellings. The subjects of Trump’s stories were in the room with him at least twice when he mentioned their names, but it’s unclear if those conversations actually happened. The White House has not spoken publicly on the matter.
