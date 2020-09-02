Trump Told Sarah Sanders to ‘Take One for the Team’ After Kim Jong Un’s Flirty Wink
‘I WAS STUNNED’
President Donald Trump shrieked with laughter and told Sarah Sanders to “take one for the team” after she caught Kim Jong Un giving her a flirty wink at a leaders’ summit. The bizarre anecdote comes from the former White House press secretary’s new memoir that is set to be released next week. In a preview seen by The Guardian, Sanders claims that, during a summit in Singapore in June 2018, she looked up “to notice Kim staring at me. We made direct eye contact and Kim nodded and appeared to wink at me. I was stunned. I quickly looked down and continued taking notes... All I could think was, ‘What just happened? Surely Kim Jong Un did not just mark me!?’” Later, in the presidential limousine, Sanders told Trump and his then chief of staff, John Kelly, what happened. “Kim Jong Un hit on you!” Trump said. “He did! He fucking hit on you!” The president is then said to have joked: “Well, Sarah, that settles it. You’re going to North Korea and taking one for the team! Your husband and kids will miss you, but you’ll be a hero to your country!” Trump and Kelly then “howled with laughter,” according to the book.