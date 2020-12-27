Trump Took a Wrecking Ball to Media Credibility—Can Biden Repair It?

A few days after winning the 2016 election, Donald Trump—perhaps the most press-friendly, or rather press-addicted, political figure in recent American history—confided to CBS News’ Lesley Stahl his rationale for relentlessly attacking the mainstream media.

“You know why I do it?” the 45th president told the 60 Minutes correspondent. “I do it to discredit you all and demean you all, so when you write negative stories about me no one will believe you.”

Four years later, as Trump petulantly grapples with the inevitable, namely that Joe Biden will soon dislodge him from the Resolute Desk, he can legitimately claim at least one major triumph: His ceaseless barrage of “fake news,” “terrible reporter,” “wise-guy questions,” “third-rate,” “disgrace,” and “enemy of the American people”—a smear he first unleashed (via Twitter, of course) on Feb. 17, 2017—has done measurable, maybe irreversible, damage to the credibility of U.S. journalism.