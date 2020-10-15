Trump Tosses Mnuchin Under the Stimulus Bus: ‘Hasn’t Come Home With the Bacon’
BLAME GAME
Towards the end of yet another rambling Fox call-in interview, President Donald Trump on Thursday morning threw his own treasury secretary under the bus over the long-stalled coronavirus stimulus package, claiming Steven Mnuchin “hasn’t come home with the bacon.”
A week after the president called for Senate Republicans to stop stimulus negotiations, only to later reverse himself and say they need to “go big or go home,” Fox Business Network host Stuart Varney asked the president if he’s told Mnuchin—his chief package negotiator—to go higher than the White House’s current offer. “Have you total Secretary Mnuchin to get out there to offer more than $1.8 trillion?” the Fox host wondered.
“I told him. So far he hasn’t come home with the bacon,” Trump grumbled. The president blasting another one of his cabinet officials and top allies came a day after he said he was “not happy” with Attorney General William Barr after the administration’s “unmasking” conspiracy fell apart.