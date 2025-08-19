Trump Totally Loses It Over ‘STUPID AND UGLY WINDMILLS’

Donald Trump kicked off the day on Tuesday with an all-caps rant about one of his favorite topics, New Jersey’s “STUPID AND UGLY WINDMILLS.”

The president launched into a tirade just minutes before he was set to appear on Fox & Friends for a wide-ranging interview on his Ukraine war summit at the White House.

“STUPID AND UGLY WINDMILLS ARE KILLING NEW JERSEY. Energy prices up 28% this year, and not enough electricity to take care of state. STOP THE WINDMILLS!” he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump ranted about windmills in a post on Truth Social. Truth Social

Exactly what prompted the president to start ranting about windmills is unclear, but the president has been nurturing a grudge against the structures for years, blaming them for everything from killing whales to causing cancer.

Last month, Trump bemoaned the use of wind and solar energy as “a blight on our country” and claimed that farmers hate large solar projects. He argued they should no longer be built because they are “very, very inefficient and very ugly too.”

“We don’t want wind, and we don’t want solar, because they’re a blight on our country,” Trump ranted during a cabinet meeting in July. “They hurt our country very badly.”

“It’s a horrible, horrible thing for our country,” he added, while also suggesting that wind turbine power was responsible for the deaths of dozens of whales and had caused birds to die “all over the place.”

In a July trip to his Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland, he started ranting immediately upon arrival about the structures, telling reporters on the tarmac to “Stop the windmills! You are ruining your countries. I really mean it.“

Trump has long grumbled about the wind farms near his golf course in Scotland. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

“It’s so sad. You fly over and you see the windmills all over the place ruining your beautiful fields and valleys and killing your birds, and—if they are stuck in the ocean—ruining your oceans,” he added.

“The whole thing is a con job,” he continued during a later meeting on the same trip, forcing President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to sit awkwardly as he continued his diatribe.

“It’s driving [whales] loco, it’s driving them crazy,” he added, during a meeting which was ostensibly about the conflict in Ukraine.

Trump spent much of his last trip to Scotland ranting about windmills to anyone who would listen. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Trump’s Scottish golf course is situated next to a wind farm, which has enraged him for years. As far back as 2006, the then-Apprentice host penned a letter to the Scottish government imploring them not to invest in wind energy.

“With the reckless installation of these monsters, you will single-handedly have done more damage to Scotland than virtually any event in Scottish history,” he raged in a letter to Alex Salmond, the Scottish First Minister at the time.

In a sign of things to come, he added: “I have just authorized my staff to allocate a substantial amount of money to launch an international campaign to fight your plan to surround Scotland’s coast with many thousands of wind turbines.”

Did Trump find time in his Hannity interview to grumble about windmills killing "our birds"?



Do you even need to ask? pic.twitter.com/7JRm80h8On — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 17, 2021

Back in 2019, Trump even went as far as to claim that the noise from windmills causes cancer.