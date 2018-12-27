Trump Touched Down in Germany for Second Visit With Troops

President Trump traveled to Germany on Wednesday night after an unannounced visit to U.S. troops in Iraq. Air Force One landed at the Ramstein Air Force Base, located southwest of Frankfurt near Germany’s western border. The President reportedly remained at the base for about two hours to speak with the assembled soldiers before re-boarding Air Force One for a flight back to D.C. The brief visit came after the president met with U.S. troops at the Al-Asad Airbase in northern Iraq, where he had paid a surprise Christmas night visit filled with selfies, awkward handshakes, and attacks on congressional democrats. Trump was also supposed to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi during the trip but the two wound up only speaking by phone due to what Mahdi's office described as “a disagreement over how to conduct the meeting.” Iraqi lawmakers said separately that the prime minister had refused to meet Trump at the U.S. military base, according to Reuters.
