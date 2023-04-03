Trump Touches Down in New York City Ahead of Historic Arraignment
BACK IN THE BIG APPLE
Donald Trump is officially back in his hometown ahead of his historic arraignment on Tuesday in New York City. The former president touched down at LaGuardia Airport in Queens around 3:30 p.m. Monday in his private plane, which took off from West Palm Beach, Florida, near his estate at Mar-a-Lago. Trump was photographed in a limousine as his motorcade passed supporters on the way to the airport, waving as they raised signs and flags to back his 2024 bid for president. “WITCH HUNT, as our once great Country is going to HELL!” Trump posted to Truth Social just before takeoff. Trump is expected to be arraigned in front of a judge on Tuesday in Manhattan Criminal Court, where authorities are bracing for a flux of protesters outside—possibly from agitators like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).