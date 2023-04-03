CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Trump Touches Down in New York City Ahead of Historic Arraignment

    BACK IN THE BIG APPLE

    Josh Fiallo

    Breaking News Reporter

    Former President Donald Trump has touched down in New York City ahead of his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday.

    Reuters/Marco Bello

    Donald Trump is officially back in his hometown ahead of his historic arraignment on Tuesday in New York City. The former president touched down at LaGuardia Airport in Queens around 3:30 p.m. Monday in his private plane, which took off from West Palm Beach, Florida, near his estate at Mar-a-Lago. Trump was photographed in a limousine as his motorcade passed supporters on the way to the airport, waving as they raised signs and flags to back his 2024 bid for president. “WITCH HUNT, as our once great Country is going to HELL!” Trump posted to Truth Social just before takeoff. Trump is expected to be arraigned in front of a judge on Tuesday in Manhattan Criminal Court, where authorities are bracing for a flux of protesters outside—possibly from agitators like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

    Read it at Reuters