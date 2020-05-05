CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Trump Tours Mask Factory, Opts for Safety Glasses Instead
DO AS I SAY...
Read it at CNBC
eclPresident Donald Trump declined to wear a protective face mask during a Tuesday tour of an Arizona mask manufacturing plant, donning safety goggles instead. Signs in the Honeywell factory producing N95 masks warned that masks were required, and employees shown in photos with the president were wearing them. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised everyone to wear a mask to slow the spread of COVID-19 since early April. White House officials said the president and his entourage were not required to wear protective gear. Trump’s decision echoes the controversial choice by Vice President Mike Pence to forgo a mask on a visit to the Mayo Clinic, where masks were also required of all visitors.