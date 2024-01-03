CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Touts Yet ANOTHER Dead-End 2020 Election Fraud Report

    Chaya Tong

    Breaking News Intern

    Donald Trump claps in Iowa.

    Kamil Krzaczynski / Getty Images

    Donald Trump is back at it again, posting a so-called “SUMMARY OF ELECTION FRAUD IN THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN THE SWING STATES'” on Truth Social. This one falsely claims that Trump won in Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Michigan in 2020—victories that vanished due to the thoroughly debunked theory that there was widespread voter fraud in those states. Trump wrote proudly that the report is “fully verified, most of the information was gotten from Government Sources, Tapes, and other Public Records, and compiled by the most highly qualified Election Experts in the Country.” Calling the numbers “determinative,” Trump added that “if the Republican Senate does not step forward and address this ATROCITY, it will happen again, and be virtually impossible for Republicans to WIN ELECTIONS in the future.”

