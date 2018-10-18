Trump Tower Board Seeks $90,000 From the Estate of Man Who Died in Fire

CHEAT SHEET
The board of New York’s Trump Tower is seeking $90,000 from the estate of a resident who died in a fire at the building in April, The Washington Post reports. Art collector Todd Brassner died April 7 after an electrical fire engulfed his apartment, which had no working smoke alarms. The Residential Board of Trump Tower Condominium, with the backing of a Trump Organization lawyer, is now suing Brassner’s estate for tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid common charges—including fees accrued after Brassner died. Common charges tend to include include maintenance, utilities, or other services. Donald Trump lobbied against installing sprinklers in Trump Tower condos in the late 1990s. In a statement about the fire in April, Trump didn’t mention Brassner, but bragged about the building’s quality.