$353,000 in Jewelry Reported Stolen From Trump Tower in New York City
Thieves have reportedly gotten away with about $350,000 worth of jewelry from two apartments inside Trump Tower on New York City’s Fifth Avenue. The residents reported missing diamonds, emeralds, and sapphires. There was no sign of forced entry in either apartment, according to police reports, and investigators are looking at everyone with access to the building, a police spokesperson said. Investigators believe the robberies are an inside job, according to law enforcement sources, the New York Post reports. Police have yet to identify a suspect. News of the alleged thefts, which were reported to the New York Police Department earlier this month, come as President Trump is set to return to his namesake Manhattan tower on Sunday for the annual United Nations General Assembly. Trump has a penthouse triplex in the tower and ran his organization out of offices in the building.