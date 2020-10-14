Trump, Trailing Badly With Senior Voters, Mocks Seniors on Twitter
A BOLD STRATEGY
Despite recent national polls showing President Donald Trump losing among voters aged 65 and older by more than 20 points, a key demographic that Republican presidential candidates have carried for 20 years, the president decided to mockingly tweet a photoshopped image of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as a nursing home resident on Tuesday night.
The president blasting out the senior-mocking meme comes days after he attempted to appeal to older voters by loudly declaring in a video that seniors are his “favorite people in the world.” He further promised that he’d make the expensive experimental treatment he received for his coronavirus diagnosis “free” to them, insisting it was a “cure” for the virus.
The president has seen his support among senior voters erode over his response to the pandemic, which has hit older Americans particularly hard. Recent polls show the president trailing in must-win Florida by 3.7 points, a state with a large senior citizen population that he won in 2016.