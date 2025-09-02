Trump Trails ‘Announcement’ After Days of Health Speculation

Donald Trump is due to deliver a mystery “announcement” after days of rumors surrounding the president’s health.

Speculation was rife across social media after the White House issued Trump’s daily schedule for Tuesday. Scheduled for 2 p.m., the alert reads, “THE PRESIDENT makes an announcement,” but provided no other details.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for more information.

It follows a week of rumors about the 79-year-old’s health, which reached fever pitch when journalist Laura Rozen highlighted Trump’s absence from the public over the Labor Day weekend. Social media users even claimed he may have passed away.

White House's cryptic Presidential announcement. screen grab

The president’s ongoing bruising on both his hands, which he had tried to cover up, plus the strategic placement to hide his bulging cankles for White House photographs, had the rumor mill in overdrive across the weekend. Trump’s numerous recent mental gaffes have also not helped.

Around 158,000 X posts with the hashtag #TRUMPISDEAD and 42,000 with #TRUMPDIED had been posted on X by Saturday morning. Speculation grew due to the president’s uncharacteristic silence, who also had no public appearances scheduled for the long weekend.

US President Donald Trump exits the White House and walks to his motorcade, en route to the Trump National Golf Club on September 1. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The president’s last public appearance was on August 26 for a cabinet meeting, where his bruised hand made an appearance.

He was spotted by reporters heading to golf in Virginia on Saturday with his granddaughter Kai.

Donald Trump exits the White House on September 1. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Trump demonstrated proof of life on his Truth Social account on the weekend with a string of posts. On Sunday, he even addressed the debate on his health, posting he had “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE”.

Photos taken on Monday showed a tired-looking Trump leaving the White House. He appears to be wearing golf shoes, after weeks of questions about his swollen ankles.

Trump was headed to his golf club in Sterling, Virginia on Monday, remaining in the D.C area for the Labor Day Weekend.

Donald Trump departs Trump National Golf Club on September 1, 2025 in Sterling, Virginia. Al Drago/Getty Images