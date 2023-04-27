‘Trump Train’ Couple Apologize After Harassing Biden Campaign Bus
MAGA CULPA
Two members of the so-called “Trump Train” who harassed a Biden campaign bus as it drove down a Texas highway in 2020 have settled a lawsuit filed against them by former state Sen. Wendy Davis and three other people on the bus that day. The terms of the settlement were not made public, but lawyers for the plaintiffs said Thursday they had filed to dismiss Hannah Ceh and Kyle Kruger as defendants in the case. The case against six other Trump supporters named as defendants in the lawsuit, which alleges the group violated the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, remains ongoing. Ceh and Kruger issued formal apologies for their involvement in the matter, according to a statement from Protect Democracy, which filed the complaint alongside the Texas Civil Rights Project. “I do not feel that I was thinking things through at the time, and I apologize to the occupants of the bus for my part in actions that day that frightened or intimidated them,” Ceh wrote in her statement. Kruger added that he regretted the “risky activity” of that day, and wanted to apologize to those on the bus, but “at the time I and other Trump Train participants were happy that, after our actions, the Biden campaign canceled the rest of the bus tour.”