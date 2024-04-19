Trump Trial Finally Has a Jury—After a Week of Hiccups

Donald Trump’s criminal trial is full steam ahead, with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office set to start presenting its case Monday before 18 jurors–a dozen on the panel and six alternates.

After a relentless, four-hour questioning session on Friday that screened 22 potential jurors, lawyers on both sides exhausted all of their legal challenges and ultimately settled on the five alternates who remained to be chosen.

Unlike most trials, which keep a couple of extra jurors present just in case one calls out sick, this high-profile court battle needs a deep bench to account for the overwhelming cloud of fear that hangs over the proceeding.

Jurors will determine whether the most divisive politician in the country committed a criminal coverup by paying Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep their extramarital affair a secret in the closing days of the 2016 election. But they must do that while trying to avoid potential threats from the increasingly enraged MAGA movement—which keeps getting stoked by Trump’s own incessant stream of violent rhetoric.