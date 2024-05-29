Trump Jurors Already Have Several Questions as Deliberations Begin

The jurors who will decide Donald Trump’s fate in his criminal hush money case were dismissed for the day on Wednesday just after 4 p.m. New York time, following nearly five hours of weighing the 34 felony counts of falsifying business records that the former president faces.

The jury’s first-day deliberations were punctuated by requests to hear some of the seven-week trial’s testimony again, as well to have Justice Juan Merchan repeat his instructions to them, which took over an hour to relay the first time.

It was not immediately clear whether the jury wanted the full instructions read back to them, or just a section, nor how long it would take. Merchan told lawyers for both the prosecution and the defense that they would have to agree on the readback testimony for Thursday before they could leave court for the day on Wednesday.

Before Merchan dismissed them, he gave the jurors standard instructions, telling them not to discuss the case with anyone else or look up any information on it overnight.

The jury will reconvene at 9:30 a.m. local time on Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.