Trump Tried to Return to Oval Office Less Than 24 Hours After Discharge: Report
MAKE QUARANTINE GREAT AGAIN
President Trump tried to go back to the Oval Office on Tuesday, multiple White House sources told Bloomberg, less than 24 hours after being released from Walter Reed hospital and just six days after testing positive for COVID-19. The CDC recommends anyone who is sick with the virus self-isolate for at least 10 days after symptoms first appear, a guideline the president attempted to flout Tuesday. Since yesterday, one of Trump’s military aides and a valet have tested positive. The president and his re-election campaign have tried to depict Trump’s return as a triumph, even using a soaring musical score in a video released on his Twitter last night. He is considering giving a televised addressed to the nation, another source told Bloomberg.