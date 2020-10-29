Trump Tried to Shut Down Criminal Case Against Turkey’s Halkbank After Request From Erdogan, Says Report
SCRATCH MY BACK
The Justice Department moved to quash an investigation into a state-owned Turkish bank suspected of violating U.S. sanctions law after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan requested the favor, according to a New York Times investigation. The newspaper reports Erdogan had personally pressed President Donald Trump to end the investigation into Halkbank, which was accused of funneling billions of dollars to Iran. Later, Attorney General William Barr reportedly moved to settle with the bank to allow it avoid an indictment by paying a fine—a move that was abandoned after Trump and Erdogan fell out over Syria. The Times reports White House officials became worried Trump’s handling of the case was designed with a future favor in mind from a country where he owes millions of dollars for his Trump Organization business. John Bolton, the ex national security adviser, said it was in anticipation of “another favor from that person down the road.”