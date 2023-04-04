Trump Tries to Get Lawsuit From Jan. 6 Cop’s Partner Thrown Out
‘ABSOLUTE IMMUNITY’
Donald Trump is trying to have a $10 million lawsuit brought by the longtime partner of Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick dismissed. Sandra Garza filed the suit in January against Trump, alleging that his “lies and incendiary rhetoric” stirred up the mob and played a “significant role in the medical condition” that led to Sicknick’s death. A medical examiner ruled that Sicknick, 42, died of two strokes and natural causes the day after he confronted rioters on Jan. 6, 2021. The lawsuit, which was also brought against two other people, alleges wrongful death and conspiracy to violate civil rights. But in a complaint, Trump’s lawyers argue the former president has “absolute immunity” for his actions during his time in office. “Officer Sicknick's death is a tragedy,” the complaint reads. “That does not make it a tort for which President Trump is liable.” The DOJ on Thursday told the Washington, D.C. court that Trump is not immune from the lawsuit, according to Law 360.