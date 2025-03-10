Skip to Main Content
Trumpland
Trump Admits His Cabinet Has Been Fighting With Elon Musk
NOTHING TO SEE HERE
“Elon’s a very special person and and these Cabinet people are special people,” Trump said amid the reported friction.
Sean Craig
Updated
Mar. 10 2025
7:18AM EDT
/
Published
Mar. 10 2025
7:03AM EDT
Forbes/YouTube
Sean Craig
sean.craig@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
