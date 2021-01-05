Trump Tries to Rave, Rage and Bluff Past the Facts in Georgia

For the last five years, I’ve been criticizing Donald Trump from the perspective of a NeverTrump conservative. Long before he came down that escalator, he struck me as not just a bad leader, but also a bad person—one determined to drag his party, and his country, down with him. He showed it again in Georgia on Monday night, campaigning not so much for Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue as he was for himself, as though voters hadn’t already rendered their verdict on his own campaign.

But he’s still campaigning, talking about how his bigger rallies are proof he can’t be beat and wasn’t, even after he lost, by a lot. Talking about “your whacky secretary of state” and ticking off the same muddled and outright fictitious “facts” about how he supposedly won while unsuccessfully trying to pressure Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to undo the will of Georgia’s voters in the president’s latest “perfect call.” He talked some about Loeffler and Perdue but also about coming back to punish Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp, both Republicans, for refusing to steal the election for him. Instead, in his addled telling, the Republicans were working with Stacey Abrams on behalf of Dominion.

Trump Monday night, in his element while absorbing the maskless crowd’s energy, reminded me of Wile E. Coyote over the cliff’s edge and still going—until he looks down. The Coyote can’t stop chasing the Roadrunner, and Trump can’t stop being Trump. So there he was at a half-assed rally nominally trying to save the Republican candidates he may well have just sabotaged much like he sabotaged himself, talking endlessly about what a winner he is in spite of all the evidence to the contrary, about all the ways things were stolen from him, and through his greatest “hits” down to ripping Hillary Clinton.