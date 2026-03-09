Politics

Trump Trolled as National Napping Day’s New Mascot

💤💤💤

Democrats wished Dozy Don a happy napping day.

Vic Verbalaitis
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

A photo composite of Donald Trump sleeping.
The Daily Beast/Getty

Democratic leaders used an unofficial holiday to troll President Donald Trump over one of his favorite hobbies.

On Monday, the Democratic Party’s X account used the opportunity of National Napping Day to blast the 79-year-old president’s penchant to doze off in public.

“Big day for the Commander-in-Sleep,” wrote the official Democrats’ account in response to a Pop Base post identifying March 9 as National Napping Day.

Democrats X donald trump sleepy
The official account for the Democratic Party coined Trump as the "Commander-in-Sleep." Democrats/X

The Headquarters account, operated by former Vice President Kamala Harris’s team, also got in on the action, sharing a photo of Trump sleeping on the job during a November event at the Oval Office promoting new agreements with GLP-1 drugmakers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

Headquarters X donald trump post
Harris's team called out Trump's public sleeping habit on National Napping Day. HQNewsNow/X

The same day, House Speaker Mike Johnson commended the geriatric president for his vigor during a retreat held for House Republicans at Trump’s golf resort in Miami, Florida, characterizing his lack of sleep as a superpower.

Johnson, 54, said Trump is “the most active president, the most energized president, the most successful president, I believe, in my lifetime, and he’s proven it over and over and over. And part of it is because he doesn’t sleep, thankfully.”

Donald Trump Mike Johnson
Johnson praised "the most energized president" during a retreat held for House Republicans at Trump’s golf resort in Miami. Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“He’s got so much to do,” Johnson continued. “And I know that because I get calls from him at 2 a.m. and 7 a.m., sometimes in the same day. He doesn’t require a lot of sleep, thankfully. And he is the man for the moment.”

Trump’s eye-shutting tendencies have frequently come up throughout his second term.

On Friday, the president briefly nodded off while Johnson spoke about college sports during a White House roundtable.

And two days before, Trump looked visibly exhausted as his eyes closed during a 56-minute meeting with big tech executives, where they discussed the consumer impact of data centers’ energy consumption.

donald trump sleepy
The president had his eyes closed and his head down during a meeting with big tech leaders on Wednesday. Screenshot/Aaron Rupar/X

Reached for comment, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast: “President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history. While the deranged and failing Daily Beast has their lightweight, glue-sniffing so-called reporters peddle nonstop garbage from the historically unpopular Democrat Party — President Trump is working around the clock to make our country greater than ever before.”

Ingle, 31, is a communications graduate of Florida’s Southeastern University, where his father, Kent Ingle, is president. SEU boasts that more than two-thirds of its students attend online or through extension courses at 200 “partner sites,” which do not have to be accredited.

Vic Verbalaitis

Vic Verbalaitis

Night Breaking News Reporter

Vic.Verbalaitis@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now