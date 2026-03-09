Trump Trolled as National Napping Day’s New Mascot

Democratic leaders used an unofficial holiday to troll President Donald Trump over one of his favorite hobbies.
On Monday, the Democratic Party’s X account used the opportunity of National Napping Day to blast the 79-year-old president’s penchant to doze off in public.
“Big day for the Commander-in-Sleep,” wrote the official Democrats’ account in response to a Pop Base post identifying March 9 as National Napping Day.
The Headquarters account, operated by former Vice President Kamala Harris’s team, also got in on the action, sharing a photo of Trump sleeping on the job during a November event at the Oval Office promoting new agreements with GLP-1 drugmakers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.
The same day, House Speaker Mike Johnson commended the geriatric president for his vigor during a retreat held for House Republicans at Trump’s golf resort in Miami, Florida, characterizing his lack of sleep as a superpower.
Johnson, 54, said Trump is “the most active president, the most energized president, the most successful president, I believe, in my lifetime, and he’s proven it over and over and over. And part of it is because he doesn’t sleep, thankfully.”
“He’s got so much to do,” Johnson continued. “And I know that because I get calls from him at 2 a.m. and 7 a.m., sometimes in the same day. He doesn’t require a lot of sleep, thankfully. And he is the man for the moment.”
Trump’s eye-shutting tendencies have frequently come up throughout his second term.
On Friday, the president briefly nodded off while Johnson spoke about college sports during a White House roundtable.
And two days before, Trump looked visibly exhausted as his eyes closed during a 56-minute meeting with big tech executives, where they discussed the consumer impact of data centers’ energy consumption.
Reached for comment, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast: “President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history. While the deranged and failing Daily Beast has their lightweight, glue-sniffing so-called reporters peddle nonstop garbage from the historically unpopular Democrat Party — President Trump is working around the clock to make our country greater than ever before.”
Ingle, 31, is a communications graduate of Florida’s Southeastern University, where his father, Kent Ingle, is president. SEU boasts that more than two-thirds of its students attend online or through extension courses at 200 “partner sites,” which do not have to be accredited.