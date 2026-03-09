Trump Trolled as National Napping Day’s New Mascot

Democratic leaders used an unofficial holiday to troll President Donald Trump over one of his favorite hobbies.

On Monday, the Democratic Party’s X account used the opportunity of National Napping Day to blast the 79-year-old president’s penchant to doze off in public.

“Big day for the Commander-in-Sleep,” wrote the official Democrats’ account in response to a Pop Base post identifying March 9 as National Napping Day.

The official account for the Democratic Party coined Trump as the "Commander-in-Sleep." Democrats/X

The Headquarters account, operated by former Vice President Kamala Harris’s team, also got in on the action, sharing a photo of Trump sleeping on the job during a November event at the Oval Office promoting new agreements with GLP-1 drugmakers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

Harris's team called out Trump's public sleeping habit on National Napping Day. HQNewsNow/X

The same day, House Speaker Mike Johnson commended the geriatric president for his vigor during a retreat held for House Republicans at Trump’s golf resort in Miami, Florida, characterizing his lack of sleep as a superpower.

Johnson, 54, said Trump is “the most active president, the most energized president, the most successful president, I believe, in my lifetime, and he’s proven it over and over and over. And part of it is because he doesn’t sleep, thankfully.”

Johnson praised "the most energized president" during a retreat held for House Republicans at Trump’s golf resort in Miami. Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“He’s got so much to do,” Johnson continued. “And I know that because I get calls from him at 2 a.m. and 7 a.m., sometimes in the same day. He doesn’t require a lot of sleep, thankfully. And he is the man for the moment.”

Trump’s eye-shutting tendencies have frequently come up throughout his second term.

On Friday, the president briefly nodded off while Johnson spoke about college sports during a White House roundtable.

And two days before, Trump looked visibly exhausted as his eyes closed during a 56-minute meeting with big tech executives, where they discussed the consumer impact of data centers’ energy consumption.

The president had his eyes closed and his head down during a meeting with big tech leaders on Wednesday. Screenshot/Aaron Rupar/X

Reached for comment, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast: “President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history. While the deranged and failing Daily Beast has their lightweight, glue-sniffing so-called reporters peddle nonstop garbage from the historically unpopular Democrat Party — President Trump is working around the clock to make our country greater than ever before.”