Trump Trolled for Going Full North Korea With a Giant Banner of His Own Face

Donald Trump was mocked for displaying a giant picture of his face outside the Department of Labor, just hours after bragging about his relationship with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.

The banner, which depicts Trump’s scowling visage emblazoned with the phrase “American Workers First,” is on display at the government building alongside an American flag and a similar portrait of Theodore Roosevelt.

Not long after the banner was unveiled, President Trump attracted the ire of his new nemesis, Gavin Newsom, who trolled the president with his now-typical parody of his social media voice.

Posting from the Official Governor of California Press account, Newsom retweeted the banner alongside a similar picture of Kim Jong Un, captioning the photo “THANK YOU GLORIOUS LEADER.”

Newsom previously criticized Trump’s despotic tendencies, particularly after he ordered 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles in June, claiming they were “the acts of a dictator, not a President.”

It is not the first time Trump has decided to plaster his visage over a government building throughout his second term. Earlier this year, he ordered a similar banner to be hung from the Department of Agriculture building alongside a picture of Abraham Lincoln, which caused a stir online and drew comparisons to dictators such as Kim Jong-Un and Saddam Hussein.

It comes after Trump brushed off criticism that he was behaving like a “dictator” on Monday when he signed a slew of executive orders that would criminalize flag burning and scrap cashless bail.

Trump hung a similar banner of himself over the Department of Agriculture back in May. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

“As you all know, Chicago is a killing field right now,” Trump told reporters after floating the idea of deploying National Guard troops to Illinois to “reduce crime” in the area.

“And they don’t acknowledge it. They say, ‘we don’t need him, freedom, freedom, he’s a dictator, he’s a dictator,’” he added.

“A lot of people are saying, ‘Maybe we would like a dictator.’ I don’t like a dictator; I’m not a dictator. I’m a man with great common sense, and I’m a smart person.”

During a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday, Trump bragged about his “great relationship” with Kim Jong Un, and even floated the idea of going to visit him in Pyongyang.

“Kim Jong Un and I had a very great relationship… and still do,” he told President Lee. “I understand him. I spent a lot of free time with him talking about things that we probably aren’t supposed to talk about.”