Trump Trolls CNN Ahead of CNN Appearance
‘DESPERATE’
Donald Trump on Tuesday thanked CNN for hosting his upcoming town hall by ripping into the network’s “desperate” attempt at chasing ratings by putting him on the air. “I’ll be doing CNN tomorrow night, LIVE from the Great State of New Hampshire, because they are rightfully desperate to get those fantastic (TRUMP!) ratings once again,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday. “They made me a deal I couldn’t refuse!!!” Trump added. “Could be the beginning of a New & Vibrant CNN, with no more Fake News, or it could turn into a disaster for all, including me. Let’s see what happens?” Trump’s primetime return to the network—which he is currently suing in a $475 million defamation suit—on Wednesday night will be the first major TV event of the 2024 campaign and will be moderated by CNN This Morning host Kaitlan Collins.