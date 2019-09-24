CHEAT SHEET

Trump Trolls Greta Thunberg: ‘Very Happy Young Girl’ Looking Forward to a Bright Future
President Trump trolled 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg on Monday night, tweeting that the teen “seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.” “So nice to see!” he added. The video that Trump, 73, quote tweeted features a clip of Thunberg’s speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit on Monday. Thunberg pleaded with world leaders to act on climate change now and lamented that the lack of inaction has already caused too much damage. “I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you!” she said. “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.” Trump’s tweet comes after a guest on Fox News called Thunberg a “mentally ill Swedish child,” and Fox News host Laura Ingraham compared Thunberg to a child from the horror film Children of the Corn.