CHEAT SHEET
WHAT IS GOING ON
Trump Trolls Joe Biden With Nickelback Video
President Trump on Wednesday used the rock band Nickelback in a bizarre attempt to amplify his widely debunked corruption allegations against former vice president Joe Biden. In an afternoon tweet, the president tweeted out a video featuring the band’s song “Photograph,” along with a photo of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. The video features Nickelback lead singer Chad Kroeger holding up a photo, which had been edited to show a 2014 photo of the Bidens golfing with Devon Archer, an executive at Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings, where Trump has claimed the Bidens engaged in a corruption cover-up. Trump's persistent allegations against Biden are now at the center of an impeachment inquiry sparked by a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump pressured Zelensky to investigate potential corruption in the Biden family, despite the former Ukrainian prosecutor saying there was no evidence of wrongdoing.