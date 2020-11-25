Trump Is Racing to Bring Back Firing-Squad Executions Before He Leaves Office, Says Report
ALL GUNS BLAZING
There have been many predictions—from instigating nuclear war to pardoning Joe Exotic—about what President Donald Trump might do during his final months in office, but it’s fair to say few people guessed this. According to a report from ProPublica, Trump is trying to rush through a proposed regulation that could see federal executions being carried out by firing squads again. The proposed rule cleared White House review on Nov. 6, according to the report, so it could be finalized any day. However, the archaic method may never be used—all five scheduled federal executions are expected to be carried out with lethal injection, and President-elect Joe Biden opposes the death penalty. Elsewhere in the report, it’s stated that Trump is also trying to push through a regulation that would exclude transgender people from federally funded homeless shelters and loosen water-saving standards on showerheads—a personal grievance the president has frequently railed about to rally crowds.