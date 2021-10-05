Trump Tumbles Off Forbes Rich List After COVID Pandemic Slashes His Fortune
TINY VIOLIN
Forbes magazine has released its annual list of America’s 400 wealthiest people and, for the first time since 1995, one name is notable only by its absence—Donald Trump. The ex-president has featured on every single Forbes 400 since 1996—usually in the top half—but the magazine reported that Trump’s estimated $2.5 billion fortune is $400 million short of this year’s cutoff to get on the list. Forbes wrote that Trump’s net worth has shrunk by $600 million since the start of the coronavirus pandemic because his portfolio is mainly made up of big-city properties that have sat relatively empty for the past year and a half. The magazine added that Trump had a golden opportunity to offload his assets at the start of his presidency and is now paying the price for not doing so. It stated: “If Trump is looking for someone to blame, he can start with himself.”