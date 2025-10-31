Trump Turns Lincoln Bathroom Into Mar-a-Lago Marble Monstrosity

President Donald Trump has given the White House yet another facelift, transforming the historic Lincoln Bathroom into a marble vanity project.

Days after tearing down the East Wing to make way for his $300 million ballroom, Trump unveiled his latest revamp on Friday, declaring that the once-modest green and white bathroom was “totally inappropriate.”

President Trump shared photos of the renovation he made to the bathroom in the Lincoln bedroom, changing it to all marble. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

“I renovated the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, alongside before and after photos.

“It was renovated in the 1940s in an art deco green tile style, which was totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era.”

“I did it in black and white polished Statuary marble. This was very appropriate for the time of Abraham Lincoln and, in fact, could be the marble that was originally there!”

The Lincoln Bathroom is located on the second floor of the White House in a private living area attached to the Lincoln Bedroom, which overnight guests generally use.

The bathroom has new lighting and gold trimming. @realDonaldTrump/TruthSocial

The bathroom, featuring pale green tiles and a mirrored dome ceiling light, was installed in the 1940s during Harry Truman’s presidency and, until now, had been largely unchanged.

Now it has been modernized into a Mar-a-Lago-style space, with new lighting fixtures, gold faucets and handles, a white porcelain toilet, a soap dish featuring the presidential seal and a large mirror with a gold frame.

The presidential seal is a feature of the new Lincoln Bathroom. @realDonaldTrump/TruthSocial

But Trump’s big reveal was just the latest example of a White House being revamped in the president’s image.

Since returning to power in January, the former real estate mogul has also redecorated the Oval Office with gold accents and ornate frames; removed portraits of his predecessors and replaced them with his own; installed two giant flagpoles on the north and south lawn; and paved over the grass in the Rose Garden to create a white patio filled with yellow Mar-a-Lago chairs and umbrellas.

A gold mirror is now a central feature. @realDonaldTrump/TruthSocial

And then there’s the grandest piece of his campaign: a proposed 90,000-square-foot state ballroom to accommodate up to 1000 guests. This will dwarf the main White House precinct which is only 55,000-square-foot.

But his latest announcement—made as he headed to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for a fundraising dinner on Friday night—also comes at a time when countless federal workers are not getting paid due to a government shutdown now into its fourth week.

Millions of Americans are also at risk of losing their food stamp benefits from tomorrow, while funding for early-learning centers for low-income families is about to run out.

“Trump hard at work on the Lincoln Bathroom while the government shutdown hits day 31,” noted the group Republicans Against Trump.

Others, however, were far more complimentary.

“WOW! Liberals can’t stand President Trump’s Lincoln Bathroom refurbishment at the White House - because it looks AMAZING and it wasn’t their idea,” said Eric Daughter, the chief content officer at Florida’s Voice news.

“He’s the Builder-in-Chief.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on her personal X account: “When I first learned a toilet like that existed inside the White House, I was horrified.