Trump Turns on Pompeo Over State Department Officials’ Impeachment Testimonies, Says Report
Donald Trump has reportedly turned against Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after becoming infuriated by the State Department officials who have testified in the impeachment inquiry. NBC News reports the president has confronted Pompeo about the officials, and what he perceives as a half-hearted effort by the secretary of state to block them from testifying against him. A senior administration official reportedly told the news network that Trump “just felt like, ‘rein your people in.’” The main source of Trump’s anger at Pompeo is reportedly for tapping Ambassador Bill Taylor to be the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine. Taylor has provided the House Intelligence Committee with deeply damaging details on the White House’s effort to pressure Ukraine into investigating the Biden family.