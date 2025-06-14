Trump Turns Presidency Into His Cash Cow With $600M Haul

President Donald Trump has already made a small fortune off his second go-around as commander in chief.

An annual financial disclosure shows the Republican president’s crypto ventures, golf clubs, and resorts, as well as the large fees he collects from garish MAGA-branded merch, have helped him rake in more than $600 million in income last year, Reuters reported.

Overall, Reuters calculated that Trump's combined assets totaled $1.6 billion, with his income feeding into the Trump Organization trust operated by his three eldest children—which some said allows him to skate the Constitution's Emoluments clause, which bars the president from benefitting financially from the office.

President Donald Trump holds a “Gulf of America” hat, one of several pieces of licensed merchandise that have contributed to his income. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

With three years left in his presidency, Trump’s policies have helped steer the crypto market in his favor.

A crypto gala hosted at his Virginia golf club for the top purchasers of his $TRUMP meme coin was ripped as “corrupt” by critics, BBC reported. The event was billed as “the most exclusive invitation in the world.” Those in attendance spent an estimated total of $148 million on the token, CNBC reported.

Released just before his inauguration, Reuters reported that $TRUMP has earned an estimated $320 million in fees from sales of the token.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Additionally, Reuters reported that the Trump family’s World Liberty Financial, a “decentralized finance protocol and cryptocurrency company founded in 2024,” has brought in $400 million. Trump’s Florida resorts in Jupiter, Doral, and West Palm Beach have generated at least $217.7 million in income, according to the filing.

Trump also drew criticism for accepting a luxury plane from Qatar with an estimated worth of $400 million.