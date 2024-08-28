Trump Uses Marines’ Families to Shield Him From Arlington National Cemetery Blowback

Donald Trump released a statement attributed to the relatives of fallen Marines Tuesday after his campaign staff were accused of pushing and verbally abusing an official at Arlington National Cemetery.

The former president attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the site on Monday, with a source telling NPR that his staffers got into an altercation with a cemetery official who tried to prevent them taking photos and video inside Section 60, where recent American casualties are buried. The cemetery says federal law prohibits photography for political purposes in the area.

Trump visited the cemetery on the third anniversary of a suicide bombing at Abbey Gate outside Kabul Airport on Aug. 26, 2021, which killed 13 U.S. service members during the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, a statement was released on Trump’s personal Truth Social account and his campaign’s “War Room” X account from relatives of two Marines killed in the bombing.

“We would like to express our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to president Donald J. Trump for his presence at the recent Section 60 gathering, honoring our children and their fallen brothers and sisters,” it read. “On the three-year anniversary of the Abbey Gate bombing, the president and his team conducted themselves with nothing but the utmost respect and dignity for all of our service members, especially our beloved children.”

“We had given our approval for President Trump’s official videographer and photographer to attend the event, ensuring these sacred moments of remembrance were respectfully captured and so we can cherish these memories forever,” the statement continued. “We are deeply grateful to the president for taking the time to honor our children and for standing alongside us in our grief, offering his unwavering support during such a difficult time. His compassion and respect meant more than words can express.”

The statement was attributed to the aunt, sister, and mother-in-law of Sgt. Nicole Gee and the parents of Staff Sgt. Darin ‘Taylor’ Hoover. Trump was pictured smiling and giving a thumbs-up at both of the Marines’ graves on Monday.

NPR’s source said Arlington officials had made it clear that only cemetery staff members would be allowed to shoot photos and video in Section 60. But Trump campaign spokesman has insisted his team were “granted access to have a photographer there” and denied the source’s version of events around the alleged scuffle.

“There was no physical altercation as described and we are prepared to release footage if such defamatory claims are made,” Cheung told The Daily Beast in a statement, without replying to requests for the footage.

“The fact is that a private photographer was permitted on the premises and for whatever reason an unnamed individual, clearly suffering from a mental health episode, decided to physically block members of President Trump’s team during a very solemn ceremony,” Cheung added.

Arlington National Cemetery confirmed to NPR an “incident” had taken place and a “report was filed.”

“Federal law prohibits political campaign or election-related activities within Army National Military Cemeteries, to include photographers, content creators or any other persons attending for purposes, or in direct support of a partisan political candidate’s campaign,” it said. “Arlington National Cemetery reinforced and widely shared this law and its prohibitions with all participants.”

Liberal veterans group VoteVets said Trump should take action against his staffers involved in the alleged incident. “If Donald Trump respects the fallen (he doesn’t) he will fire the people who fought with Arlington National Cemetery staff,” the organization said in an X post. Max Rose, a senior adviser to VoteVets, separately accused Trump and his team of “using the military as a prop” and denounced the reported altercation as “sick and tragic.”

Trump’s previous comments about the military have come under renewed scrutiny during his 2024 presidential campaign.

In June, Trump demanded President Joe Biden’s campaign take down an attack ad quoting some of the things Trump has said about veterans. The ad included his notorious lines calling fallen American soldiers “suckers” and “losers”—comments which Trump’s former White House chief of staff John Kelly claims Trump said. Trump denies making the remarks.

Earlier this month, Trump was criticized for saying the Presidential Medal of Freedom—a civilian award—is “much better” than the Medal of Honor, because the military award is given to recipients who have often been seriously wounded or killed on the battlefield.