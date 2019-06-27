CHEAT SHEET
Trump Tweets Bizarre Meme Video in Response to Dem Debate
Donald Trump's reaction to Wednesday night's debate between his potential Democratic opponents in 2020 was childish in the extreme. First off, during the debate itself, he tweeted an all caps “BORING!” like a toddler being forced to spend an extra half hour at grandma's house. Then, early this morning just before he was due to land in Japan to represent the U.S. at the G20 summit, it got worse. He tweeted a video mocking the technical issues from NBC News. The meme video of the incident tweeted by Trump shows the screen going blank before Trump's silhouette emerges through the darkness while Ozzy Osbourne’s song Crazy Train plays. He tweeted it with the sarcastic caption: “Thank you @MSNBC, real professionals!” The vid had a watermark from @Carpedonktum—a YouTuber known for winning an Infowars meme contest whom the president has boosted before.