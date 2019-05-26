Trump Tweets Lose Their Sting: The President's Interaction Rates Have Plummeted Since He First Took Office

Trump's Twitter presence is losing its sting. A measure of the president's “interaction rate” shows that the president has been packing less of a punch with each month he's been in office, according to data from CrowdTangle. Trump's interaction rate has fallen from 0.55 percent in November 2016, the month he was elected, to 0.16 percent so far this month. The metric measures retweets and likes per tweet divided by the size of his following. May is set to be the lowest month for Trump's Twitter interaction rate since January 2016. One explanation for the commander in chief's “bad ratio” could be that his inflammatory tweets, which were once novel, have now become customary. Attacking the FBI and accusing government officials of treason are near-daily tweet fodder for the president. Since April 1, Trump has tweeted the phrase “no collusion” 54 times, “no obstruction” 30 times, and “witch hunt” 20 times.