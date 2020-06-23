Trump Tweets Multiple Videos of Random Black Men Attacking People
Just after 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday night, President Donald Trump began tweeting out videos of random Black men attacking people in America.
“So terrible!” Trump posted to Twitter, sharing a video from late last year of a woman who was violently shoved by Black man into the side of a subway car in New York City. (The NYPD said in October that the man in question had been arrested.)
Less than two minutes after sending that tweet, the president shared another video clip, posting, “Looks [sic] what’s going on here. Where are the protesters? Was this man arrested?” This video went viral earlier this month and shows a Black man punching a white male inside a Macy’s in Michigan.
Shortly after that one, Trump tweeted about Monday arrests “in D.C. for the disgraceful vandalism, in Lafayette Park [near the White House], of the magnificent Statue of Andrew Jackson, in addition to the exterior defacing of St. John’s Church across the street. 10 years in prison under the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act. Beware!”
The White House did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.