VERY GOOD DOG
Trump Tweets Photo of Dog That Chased Down Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
President Trump on Monday tweeted out a photo of the military dog that chased Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to his death over the weekend. During a raid on an ISIS compound early Sunday morning, Baghdadi reportedly fled into a tunnel with three of his children. “He reached the end of the tunnel, as our dogs chased him down,” Trump noted in a rambling press conference on Sunday. Baghdadi then triggered an explosive suicide vest he was wearing, killing himself and injuring one of the dogs. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters Monday that the dog injured during the raid was healed and had returned to duty. Trump then delighted the internet on Monday by revealing the fearless canine’s face. The dog’s name, however, is still classified, leaving the adoring public to call it simply: a very good dog.