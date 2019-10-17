CHEAT SHEET
Trump Tweets Photo to Attack Pelosi—She Makes It Her Cover Image
Following their bad-tempered meeting Wednesday, President Trump tweeted a photo of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi standing up at the table and pointing at him with the caption: “Nervous Nancy's unhinged meltdown!” But the attack fell flat when Pelosi's social accounts used the image for her cover photo on Facebook and Twitter. Pelosi's deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill noted the change on Twitter, writing: “Thanks for the new cover photo @realDonaldTrump!” Democratic leaders were at the White House for a meeting on the crisis in Syria, but, according to reports from the discussions, it quickly descended into a furious argument. Congressional Democratic leaders said the President had a “meltdown,” Trump is said to have called Pelosi “a third-rate politician.”