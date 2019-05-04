Trump Tweets His Faith in Kim Jong Un on Missile Tests

Nearly 12 hours after North Korea launched a series of short-range missile tests into the Sea of Japan, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that he still had faith in his friend, Kim Jong Un. “Anything in this very interesting world is possible,” he tweeted. “But I believe that Kim Jong Un fully realizes the great economic potential of North Korea, & will do nothing to interfere or end it. He also knows that I am with him & does not want to break his promise to me. Deal will happen!” Trump walked away from a summit with the North Korean leader in February after the two could not reach a deal that would lead to the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.