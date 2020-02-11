Trump Tweets, Then Rapidly Deletes, Post Calling Mike Bloomberg ‘TOTAL RACIST’

Read it at The Guardian
Did he change his mind? President Donald Trump turned his anger toward Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday morning, tweeting that the former New York City mayor was a “TOTAL RACIST.” But the tweet, which linked out to 2015 speech by Bloomberg that is being pushed by Fox News, was quickly deleted. The audio clip had Bloomberg discussing the controversial “stop-and-frisk” policing policy he pursued during his time in City Hall, and he can be heard saying that police target minority neighborhoods “because that’s where all the crime is.” Trump excitedly shared the clip with the caption: “WOW, BLOOMBERG IS A TOTAL RACIST!” But Trump’s post was later taken down, without explanation.