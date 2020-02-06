Trump Tweets Video Calling Mitt Romney a ‘Democrat Secret Asset’
President Donald Trump tweeted a video Wednesday calling Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) a “democrat secret asset” after he voted to convict Trump on the abuse of power article of impeachment. The clip described the former 2012 Republican presidential candidate as “slick, slippery, stealthy” and suggested he had posed as a Republican and “tried to infiltrate the Trump administration as secretary of state”—referring to Romney being considered for the role in 2017. “Now his cover’s blown, exposed by news reports as a democrat secret asset,” the video’s narrator says, while the clip shows a quote from a CNN article calling Romney the emerging “face of the resistance” to Trump. The video then shows footage from Romney’s 2012 loss against President Obama, followed by clips of Trump's victory against Hillary Clinton in 2016.