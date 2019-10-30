CHEAT SHEET
Trump-Ukraine Whistleblower’s Legal Team Is Getting Death Threats: WSJ
The legal team representing the whistleblower who first drew attention to President Trump's July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has received multiple death threats, The Wall Street Journal reports. Individuals close to the legal team also told the newspaper the death threats have led to at least one investigation from law enforcement, and the attorneys have also been subject to other abusive messages. No threats thus far have been determined to be credible, though the FBI has not spoken publicly about the matter.
This comes as Trump has publicly vilified the whistleblower. “Where’s the Whistleblower?” Trump tweeted Tuesday. Republicans also allegedly tried to get information on the whistleblower's identity during the testimony of National Security Council official Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman on Tuesday. “Most of their hour seemed to have been spent trying to backdoor him into narrowing down, for them, who the whistleblower is,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) said.