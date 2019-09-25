White House Releases Memo on Trump-Ukraine Call

The White House has released a memo outlining the July 25 call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that has sparked an impeachment inquiry.

The memo, which is not a verbatim transcript, can be found here.

President Trump reportedly signed off on the release Tuesday after getting approval from the Ukrainian government. The move indicates the Trump administration is taking the House’s impeachment proceedings seriously, despite Trump’s public attempts to dismiss the effort as a “witch hunt” and “presidential harassment.”

The White House has not yet turned over a whistleblower’s complaint about the call. Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire has declined to turn over the complaint to Congress, though details of the whistleblower’s claims have been gradually made public through media reports.

It had already been reported that the complaint involved a “promise” between Trump and a foreign leader, and last week The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump asked Zelensky eight times during a July phone call to investigate Biden’s son and his work in Ukraine.

Trump has already admitted both to asking Ukraine to investigate the Bidens and to withholding its military aid, which he reportedly ordered just days before his July 25 call to the new Ukrainian president.

The Ukraine issue finally united the Democratic leadership on impeachment. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said Trump had committed “a violation of the law” and said Tuesday: “This week the president has admitted to asking the president of Ukraine to take action that would benefit him politicall … The president must be held accountable.”

Trump reacted furiously to the announcement, which came as he was attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. He said: “Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage.”

Trump earlier in the day insisted to reporters at the UN that he only blocked aid to Ukraine because he wanted other countries to starting contributing more—then denied that he pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate the Bidens, all before apparently admitting again that he did.

“There was no pressure put on them whatsoever,” he said. “But there was pressure put on with respect to Joe Biden. What Joe Biden did for his son, that’s something they should be looking at.”