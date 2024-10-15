Trump Under Fire for Using ‘Hallelujah’ Song at Town Hall

Singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright may have been disturbed by the images of Donald Trump dancing to songs like “YMCA” and “Ave Maria” on stage during a Pennsylvania town hall Monday night as medical emergencies unfolded around him. But he was “mortified” to hear that list also include his cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

“Witnessing Trump and his supporters commune with this music last night was the height of blasphemy,” Wainwright, who recorded a famous cover of the iconic song, wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday. “I in no way condone this and was mortified, but the good in me hopes that perhaps in inhabiting and really listening to the lyrics of Cohen’s masterpiece, Donald Trump just might experience a hint of remorse over what he’s caused,” he also wrote, “I’m not holding my breath.” The singer added that he was “all in for Kamala.”

Trump made headlines with his strange choice to stand on stage and listen to music while the crowd stared on at him for nearly an hour at the town hall, as two attendees received medical attention. Instead of continuing the Q&A, the former president swayed back and forth to the songs playing on the loud speaker, which also included James Brown’s “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” and Elvis Presley’s “An American Trilogy,” among others, over the course of the 39 minute episode. He reportedly said, “Let’s make this a musical fest,” and “Who the hell wants to hear questions?”

Wainwright’s grievances about his song’s use comes after years of complaints from various other artists, who’ve sued and sent cease and desist letters to Trump’s camp over his unauthorized uses of their music. Wainwright said legal action would be taken over “Hallelujah” as well: “The publishing company for the Leonard Cohen estate has sent the Trump campaign a cease and desist letter.”

Recently, the ex-president was threatened with a cease and desist letter from Beyoncé’s camp, after he tried to co-opt her anthem “Freedom” from the Harris campaign. Additionally, the estate of the late soul singer Isaac Hayes sued Trump for his unauthorized use of the song “Hold On, I’m Coming,” which Hayes co-wrote. That suit, which is seeking $3 million, is still unresolved, but last month, a federal judge ordered that Trump stop playing Hayes’ music at campaign events.