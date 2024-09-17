Trump Unfazed at Town Hall: ‘Only Consequential Presidents Get Shot at’

Former President Donald Trump seemed entirely unbothered by the second alleged assassination attempt on his life as he kicked off a town hall on Tuesday night in Flint, Michigan.

Trump took the stage alongside Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and immediately launched into his signature stream of conscious style of a speech. The GOP presidential nominee jumped from carmmakers to COVID-19–which he called the “China virus”–to his “very nice” call with Vice President Kamala Harris. But first, he seemed to address the presumed assassination attempt at his golf course in Florida.

“Being the president is a dangerous business,” said Trump, addressing the audience. He then went on to brush off the number of assassination attempts against him with a boast.

“That’s OK,” he said about the presidency being “dangerous business.” He added, “Only consequential presidents get shot at.”

After earlier in the day accusing the Democrats of participating in “rampant cheating and skullduggery” in his 2020 election loss, Trump leaned heavily again on voter fraud in his remarks. He again alleged that he won the election against President Joe Biden, despite recently admitting that he did in fact lost.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.