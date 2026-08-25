Politics

Trump Fires Off Deranged Threat to Ally in Morning Meltdown

WAKE AND LAKE

The president has resurrected his beef with our northern neighbors.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he sits next to Nathaniel Rai, a child saved by 16-year-old lifeguard Ryder Williams off the coast of Santa Cruz, California, last month, while hosting him and Williams in the Oval Office, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 17, 2026.
Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

President Donald Trump has floated renaming one of the Great Lakes in a petty dig at Canada.

The 80-year-old started his Tuesday morning in cranky fashion, loading up Truth Social at 7 a.m. to tell the world he is still ticked off at our northern neighbors.

And he intends to act on it. “The United States is giving serious consideration to changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in that we don’t expect to doing much business with Ontario any longer,” he said, ending with his regular sign-off, “Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

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